Baron Financial Group LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $101.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.65. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $76.12 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

