Baron Financial Group LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $101.10 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $76.12 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.99 and a 200-day moving average of $89.65.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

