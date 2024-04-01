Baron Financial Group LLC Sells 95 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Baron Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 3,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 16,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $190.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.66 and a 200-day moving average of $164.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $174.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

