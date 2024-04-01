Baron Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Baron Financial Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $396,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $35.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

