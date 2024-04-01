Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

BEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

BEAM opened at $33.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.80. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $49.50.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $2.42. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1481.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,805,776.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,805,776.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $50,382.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,677.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,472 shares of company stock worth $1,618,322 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,164,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,028,000 after buying an additional 349,906 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after buying an additional 22,433 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

