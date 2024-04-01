Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the February 29th total of 56,700 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BELFA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bel Fuse by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 1.1% during the second quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Bel Fuse stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $70.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,667. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $78.77.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 4.34%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

