BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Short Interest Up 29.3% in March

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the February 29th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,785.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $697,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,425,000 after purchasing an additional 153,415 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 264,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 43,766 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,074,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,298,000 after purchasing an additional 786,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BRBR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.43. The company had a trading volume of 218,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,675. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $62.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.63.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $430.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.08.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

