Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Short Interest Down 10.6% in March

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the February 29th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bellway Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BLWYF remained flat at $34.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.11. Bellway has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $34.00.
Bellway Company Profile
