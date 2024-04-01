Berkshire Bank Acquires 6,684 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Berkshire Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 305,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.7% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,186,747 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.33. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

