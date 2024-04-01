Berkshire Bank Acquires 928 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $109.92. 320,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,017. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $110.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

