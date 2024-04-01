Berkshire Bank Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Berkshire Bank increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $42,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $114.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

