Berkshire Bank Buys 1,000 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Berkshire Bank grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Carrier Global by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,534,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,138,000 after buying an additional 386,968 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Carrier Global by 712.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after buying an additional 15,330,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,377,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,207,000 after buying an additional 342,215 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 16.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,917,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,270,000 after buying an additional 2,197,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Carrier Global by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,414,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,337,000 after buying an additional 1,443,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,727,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,930. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

