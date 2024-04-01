Berkshire Bank Has $806,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.83. 2,362,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,176,119. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

