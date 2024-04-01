Berkshire Bank Purchases 373 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Berkshire Bank lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 966.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.92. 1,686,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,112,670. The company has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 116.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

