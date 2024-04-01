Berkshire Bank Sells 301 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Berkshire Bank reduced its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Owens Corning accounts for 1.1% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $111,343,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,932,000 after purchasing an additional 906,782 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 6,116.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 832,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,415,000 after purchasing an additional 819,201 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 878.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 559,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 1,602.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 475,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,868,000 after buying an additional 447,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.64.

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OC traded up $1.99 on Monday, hitting $168.79. The company had a trading volume of 509,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,083. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $108,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,672 shares of company stock worth $3,325,799. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.