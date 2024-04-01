Berkshire Bank Sells 937 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Berkshire Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.40. The company had a trading volume of 321,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,435. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

