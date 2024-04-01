Berkshire Bank Takes $237,000 Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Berkshire Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,781 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,538 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,373 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,251 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 246,832 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $21,071,000 after buying an additional 137,548 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas lowered Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

STX stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.78. 2,596,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,133. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.96. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

