Berkshire Bank Takes Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Berkshire Bank bought a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 330 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 364.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

MicroStrategy stock traded down $67.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,636.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,984,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,204. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $266.00 and a 12-month high of $1,999.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,014.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $662.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%.

In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total value of $2,224,516.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,516.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total transaction of $2,224,516.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,516.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total transaction of $5,999,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,396 shares of company stock valued at $87,014,015 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,074.00.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

