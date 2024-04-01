Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.11

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.11 and last traded at $30.11, with a volume of 606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Up 31.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $142.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Insider Activity at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Baye Adofo-Wilson sold 10,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $223,542.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $1,307,093.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,104.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Baye Adofo-Wilson sold 10,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $223,542.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,788 shares of company stock worth $5,239,449 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $11,809,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 777.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 314,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 279,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 215,810 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,382,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after purchasing an additional 201,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,724,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,759,000 after purchasing an additional 167,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

