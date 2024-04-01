Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.75. 3,548 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 25,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Better Choice Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Better Choice

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTTR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Better Choice by 873.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Better Choice by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Better Choice during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Better Choice by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Better Choice by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 59,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

Featured Stories

