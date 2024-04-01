Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Trading Down 4.2%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.75. 3,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 25,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Better Choice Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Better Choice alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Better Choice by 20.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 116,019 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 69.8% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Better Choice during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 873.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 43,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.