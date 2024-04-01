BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $2.00. 2,917,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 11,878,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 4th.

BigBear.ai Stock Down 4.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 3.69.

BigBear.ai last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.75 million. The business's revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $75,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,815.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $75,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,815.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 5,557,343 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $14,949,252.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,186,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,212,750.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,838,420 shares of company stock valued at $15,635,973 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BigBear.ai by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in BigBear.ai by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in BigBear.ai by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BigBear.ai by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

