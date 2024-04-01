Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Down 14.8% in March

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the February 29th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 247.0 days.
Biotage AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BITGF remained flat at $16.87 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20. Biotage AB has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $16.87.
Biotage AB (publ) Company Profile
