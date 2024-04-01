Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Down 14.8% in March

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the February 29th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 247.0 days.

Biotage AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BITGF remained flat at $16.87 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20. Biotage AB has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $16.87.

Get Biotage AB (publ) alerts:

Biotage AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Biotage AB (publ) provides solution and product in the areas of drug discovery and development, analytical testing, and water and environmental testing. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems; sample preparation product; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Biotage AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotage AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.