BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Short Interest Update

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the February 29th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 14.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 205.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

BTAI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 203,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,094. The firm has a market cap of $85.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.40. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.