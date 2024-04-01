Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BIR. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.33.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIR

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of BIR stock opened at C$5.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.61 and a 1-year high of C$8.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.30.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$183.30 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.0902484 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Christopher Andrew Carlsen sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$1,000,000.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Birchcliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.