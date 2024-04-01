Bitcoin (BTC) Hits Market Cap of $1,348.52 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $68,555.94 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,348.52 billion and $1.75 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $628.55 or 0.00916844 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00051308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.33 or 0.00136130 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000413 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,670,406 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

