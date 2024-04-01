Bitcoin (BTC) Hits Market Cap of $1,348.52 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $68,555.94 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,348.52 billion and $1.75 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $628.55 or 0.00916844 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00051308 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.33 or 0.00136130 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000413 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,670,406 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.