Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading Up 10.2% This Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $27.49 million and $159,462.94 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

