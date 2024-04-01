Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00070521 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00041182 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00020121 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

