Bitcoiva (BCA) Price Tops $11.74 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for about $11.74 or 0.00016890 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $188.34 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69,480.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $647.68 or 0.00931971 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00052877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.85 or 0.00137928 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000432 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000365 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 12.30225784 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $834,018.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.