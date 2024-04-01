BITICA COIN 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10.29 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $723.31 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00007630 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00023282 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00014695 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001733 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00014313 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,373.69 or 0.99951810 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.00 or 0.00139754 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,072,380,004 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.0400308 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

