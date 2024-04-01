Bittensor (TAO) Price Hits $564.65

Bittensor (TAO) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last week, Bittensor has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for about $564.65 or 0.00809228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and approximately $53.67 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,521,202 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,516,901. The last known price of Bittensor is 510.14407351 USD and is down -2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $47,382,132.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

