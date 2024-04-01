Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Down 8.4% in March

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the February 29th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.9 days.

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDIMF remained flat at $6.71 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.74 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.10. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $7.22.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $75.96 million during the quarter.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

