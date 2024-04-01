Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Blackbaud stock opened at $74.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,471.33, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.81.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $295.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $366,967.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,546.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,743,594.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,042.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $366,967.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,324,546.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock worth $3,190,458. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 499.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 256,619 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,550,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,336,000 after purchasing an additional 70,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,280,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,014,000 after purchasing an additional 72,071 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

