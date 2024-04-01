BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on BL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BlackLine

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $632,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $349,185. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 772.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in BlackLine by 1,101.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in BlackLine by 407.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine Stock Up 1.5 %

BL stock opened at $64.58 on Monday. BlackLine has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $69.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -645.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average of $58.32.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $155.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that BlackLine will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.