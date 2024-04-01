BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.80.
Several research firms have recently commented on BL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 772.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in BlackLine by 1,101.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in BlackLine by 407.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BL stock opened at $64.58 on Monday. BlackLine has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $69.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -645.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average of $58.32.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $155.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that BlackLine will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.
