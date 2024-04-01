BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the February 29th total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BGY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.46. 89,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,052. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $5.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,028,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,044,000 after acquiring an additional 832,940 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 5,376,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 763,390 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 599,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 475,702 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,388,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 430,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 554,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 274,841 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

