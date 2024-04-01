BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in BlackRock by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 671.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $828.95. The stock had a trading volume of 57,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,904. The firm has a market cap of $123.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $845.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $806.48 and a 200-day moving average of $744.59.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

