BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) Shares Sold by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,855 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.38% of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,259,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 441,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 215,380 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $712,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 43,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 15,139 shares during the period.

INMU stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.64. 340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,483. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31. BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92.

The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (INMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Municipal Bond 1-15Yr index. The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to maximize tax-free current income. INMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

