BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock Price Down 0.4%

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $828.17 and last traded at $830.31. 76,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 591,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $833.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $806.48 and a 200-day moving average of $744.92. The stock has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.81 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 55.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

