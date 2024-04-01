Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Up to $11.24

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.24, but opened at $11.75. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 726,317 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $356.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.90 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $122,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,946 shares in the company, valued at $690,655.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,323,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,946 shares in the company, valued at $690,655.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,782 shares of company stock worth $658,463. 8.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 168.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,167 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 65.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 582,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 229,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 41.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Recommended Stories

