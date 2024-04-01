Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Short Interest Down 21.0% in March

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the February 29th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluerock Homes Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $3,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Homes Trust Stock Performance

Bluerock Homes Trust stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 892 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845. Bluerock Homes Trust has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.90.

About Bluerock Homes Trust

The Company owns and operates high-quality single-family properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high-quality of life growth markets of the Sunbelt and Western United States. The Company's principal objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns on investments where it believes it can drive growth in funds from operations and net asset value by acquiring pre-existing single-family residential units, developing build-to-rent communities, and through Value-Add renovations.

