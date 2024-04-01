BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating for Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2024

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRVGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 148.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACRV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acrivon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.25. 40,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,146. Acrivon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $160.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $84,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV)

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.