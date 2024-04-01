BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating for Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV)

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 148.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACRV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acrivon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Get Acrivon Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.25. 40,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,146. Acrivon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $160.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $84,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.