BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating for Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.49% from the company’s previous close.
CNTA traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,908. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.38. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 9.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95.
In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $34,562.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 51,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $607,780.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $34,562.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,625 shares in the company, valued at $507,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.
