Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BOWL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

In other news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $1,123,998.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,040,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,397,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bowlero by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in Bowlero in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bowlero by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 159,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Bowlero by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 158,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 100,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Bowlero by 396.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 54,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOWL opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. Bowlero has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $305.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.46 million. Bowlero had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 98.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bowlero will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.22%.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

