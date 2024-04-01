BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.00

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$41.00 and last traded at C$41.00, with a volume of 160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.00.

BQE Water Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.14. The company has a market cap of C$51.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert Stein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BQE Water

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

