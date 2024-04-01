Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRZE. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.29.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.22. Braze has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $567,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $162,896.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,021 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,207.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $567,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,471 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,153 over the last quarter. 26.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Braze by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,746,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,315,000 after buying an additional 480,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Braze by 20.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,769,000 after purchasing an additional 899,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Braze by 296.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,831 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Braze by 12.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,376,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,054,000 after purchasing an additional 263,250 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Braze by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,090,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,047,000 after purchasing an additional 805,000 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

