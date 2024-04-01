Brett (BRETT) One Day Volume Tops $30.33 Million

Brett (BRETT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Brett token can currently be purchased for $0.0689 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Brett has traded up 49.5% against the dollar. Brett has a market capitalization of $688.96 million and approximately $30.33 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Brett Token Profile

Brett’s launch date was February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,999,998,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Brett’s official website is www.basedbrett.com. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett.

Brett Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett has a current supply of 9,999,998,655 with 8,554,838,671 in circulation. The last known price of Brett is 0.07196236 USD and is down -7.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $36,820,749.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brett should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Brett using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

