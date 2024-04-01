BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,300 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the February 29th total of 795,900 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.
NASDAQ:BCTX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,251. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. BriaCell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $7.75.
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.
