BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2024

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,300 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the February 29th total of 795,900 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $107,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:BCTX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,251. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. BriaCell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $7.75.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

Further Reading

