BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,300 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the February 29th total of 795,900 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $107,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCTX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,251. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. BriaCell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $7.75.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

Further Reading

