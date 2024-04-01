Brian J. Cali Acquires 232 Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) Chairman Brian J. Cali purchased 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.84 per share, for a total transaction of $11,330.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 393,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,227,721.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FDBC stock traded down $1.41 on Monday, hitting $47.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,051. The firm has a market cap of $273.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.64. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $60.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 180.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1,001.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 63,329 shares during the period. 20.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

