Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,920 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,507,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,922,000 after buying an additional 446,233 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 26,369 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,793,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,019,000 after buying an additional 582,468 shares in the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,445,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,663,000 after buying an additional 119,192 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 286,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,658. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $25.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

