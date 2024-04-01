Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 700 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $295.95. The stock had a trading volume of 34,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.80 and its 200 day moving average is $275.38. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $226.68 and a 52-week high of $298.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at $213,420,264.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,664 shares of company stock worth $13,189,544. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

